Russia thwarts U.S. cyber attacks on its infrastructure - news agencies

Russia has uncovered and thwarted attempts by the United States to carry out cyber attacks on the control systems of Russian infrastructure, Russian news agencies cited an unnamed security source as saying on Monday.
The disclosure was made on Russia's RIA and TASS news agencies days after the New York Times cited unnamed government sources as saying that the United States had inserted potentially disruptive computer code into Russia's power grid as part of a more aggressive deployment of its cyber tools.
The newspaper suggested President Donald Trump had not been informed of the intrusions. Trump, without providing evidence, said on Twitter that the article was not true.
The Kremlin had said earlier on Monday that the U.S. newspaper report was worrying and showed that a cyber war was, in theory, possible.
"We see and note such attempts," the Russian security source was quoted as saying in response to the report. "However, we manage to neutralise these actions."