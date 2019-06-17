Channels
Egypt agrees to pay Israel $500 million to end gas dispute
Published:  06.17.19 , 20:25
Egypt says it has struck a deal with the state-owned Israel Electric Corp to settle a fine for halting deliveries of natural gas.

 

A statement from Egypt’s Petroleum Ministry said the settlement deal, which was signed Sunday, would reduce the $1.7 billion fine to $500 million.

 

It says Egypt will pay the amount over eight and a half years.

 

In return, the Israeli company would drop other claims resulting from a 2015 arbitration decision.

 

Israel Electric had sued the state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and Egyptian Natural Gas after a 2005 deal to export natural gas to Israel collapsed in 2012 amid militant attacks on a pipeline in the Sinai Peninsula, where Egypt has been battling insurgency for years.

 

Israel relied on the pipeline to meet its energy needs.

 


פרסום ראשון: 06.17.19, 20:25
