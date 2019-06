The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas mourned former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi Monday evening, saying he had "served Egypt and the (Muslim) nation and the Palestinian cause".

Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a backer of Morsi and his Brotherhood, tweeted his condolences to Morsi's family "and to the brotherly Egyptian people."

Morsi died on Monday aged 67 after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges.