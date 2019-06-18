Amnesty to Egypt: Investigate Morsi death

Amnesty International is urging Egypt to investigate the death of former president Mohamed Morsi, who collapsed and died Monday in court.
Magdalena Mughrabi, deputy director for the Middle East at Amnesty International, says Morsi's death "raises serious questions about his treatment in custody."
She called for Egyptian authorities to order "an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death, as well as his detention conditions and his ability to access medical care."