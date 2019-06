A delegation of Egyptian security officials is due to arrive in Tel Aviv Thursday, for a series of meetings before moving on to Ramallah where they will meet with senior PA members.

The delegation includes Ahmed Abdel Khalek charged with the Palestinian file at Egyptian Intelligence.

According to the London based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed (The New Arab) news paper Hamas has pressed on the Egyptians its desire for a long term arrangement for calm on the Israeli Gaza border.