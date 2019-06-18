Chief police investigator takes over probe into alleged rape of 7-year-old by Palestinian

The head of the Israel Police investigations unit, Major General Gadi Siso, has decided to handle the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl by a Palestinian man personally, due to the sensitivity of the issue and the question marks raised in the case.

Despite the completion of the investigation and bringing of an indictment, Siso instructed a special team of investigators to examine the case, and was on Tuesday morning to hold a special hearing regarding additional suspects who have not yet been tracked down.