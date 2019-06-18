FIFA 'committed' to cooperating with probe over Qatar World Cup decision

FIFA says it is committed to cooperating with investigations following the arrest of former UEFA president Michel Platini in France in relation to a corruption probe into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.
FIFA says it is aware of reports concerning Platini but does not have the details of the French investigation.
As UEFA president, Platini was also a FIFA vice president and had a vote on World Cup hosts.
FIFA says it "reiterates its full commitment to cooperating with the authorities in any given country of the world where investigations are taking place in connection with football activities."