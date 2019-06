Four fires break out at Shaar HaNegev Regional Council, in the area of the Gaza border. All four are believed to have been caused by incendiary ballooons.

One of fires caused damage to a wheat field, spread to a water reservoir near Kibbutz Nir Am and reached a memorial to one of the victims of the 1997 crash between two IDF helicopters that killed 73 soldiers.

Shortly after 4 pm, an incendiary ballooon landed in an empty kindergarten in the area.