Fires rage on as Gaza balloon terror intensifies

The incendiary balloon terrorism from the Gaza Strip intensified on Monday, resulting in the biggest wave of fires caused by the airborne devices so far this summer in Israeli communities bordering the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



At least 14 blazes broke out in the region, reaching Asaf Siboni Observation Point (built in memory of the soldier killed in 1997 Helicopter Disaster), a water reservoir in the area and an avocado plantation.

The Fire and Rescue Authority said despite the damage, most of the fires were under control within minutes.

Firefighter battles a blaze in Gaza border region (Photo: AP)

"It's amazing that the fire skipped the observation point without burning it down,” said Asaf Siboni's sister, Dafna. "It's not a pleasant sight to see. Initially we were really scared and rushed to the area to see the damage … but we breathed a sigh of relief when we discovered the damage was insignificant.”

Asaf Siboni Observation Point (Photo: Matan Tzuri)

The highest number of conflagrations was reported in the Sdot Negev Regional Council with at least six fires being recorded in the area. In addition, at least five fires broke out in the The Eshkol Regional Council and three blazes had been reported in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council.

Fire at an avocado plantation (Photo: Rafi Babian)

In the meantime, in the afternoon hours a balloon with an explosive device attached to it landed in a kindergarten in Kibbutz Sa'ad. The device did not explode and no children were present at the time of the incident.

Tamir Idan, the head of the Sdot Negev Regional Council where the kibbutz is located, called on the government "to act before a disaster happens.”

IDF troops help battle the fires (Photo: Avi Roccah)

"An incendiary balloon landing in a kindergarten is just like a rocket landing in a kindergarten,” Idan said. “Every day there are fires in the region and there is no appropriate response from Israel.

"Our community is strong and brave and would be able to withstand a military operation in Gaza, but we won’t be able to take anymore incendiary balloons as if it’s part and parcel of our daily life,” he said.