DJ Ronen Dahan
Israeli DJ shot dead in club in central Mexico
DJ Ronen Dahan, also known as Perplex, was killed during an attack by several armed men on a night club in San Luis Potosi, where the 45 year old was performing; motives for the shooting remain unclear
Reuters|Published:  06.30.19 , 12:40
Unidentified gunmen shot dead Israeli electronic music DJ Ronen Dahan, also known as Perplex, during an attack at a dance club in the central Mexican city of San Luis Potosi, authorities said on Saturday.

 

 

The attorney general’s office for the surrounding state of San Luis Potosi said in a statement that a group of armed men entered the club in the south of the city early on Saturday and opened fire, killing Dahan, 45, and wounding three other people.

 

One of the wounded later died of his injuries in a hospital.

 

The shooters left the building and their whereabouts were unknown, the statement said. The motive was not clear.

 

The attorney general’s office said Dahan was believed to be performing at the club, and was identified by documentation he had on him. He was an Israeli national, the statement added.

 

An official Facebook page for Dahan said he was born in France, grew up in Israel and was now based in Stockholm.

 

The Facebook page said Dahan had released at least 10 electronic albums and had gone on several world tours.

 


