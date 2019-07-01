Syria: 4 killed, 21 wounded in Israeli strikes near Damascus

Israeli warplanes attacked military positions in central Syria early Monday, with a missile near the capital, Damascus, killing four civilians and wounding 21, Syrian state media reported.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Israeli warplanes fired missiles from Lebanese airspace targeting military positions in the central province of Homs and suburbs of Damascus, said Syrian state news agency SANA, adding that Syrian air defense forces opened fire toward the Israeli missiles.

Israeli missiles hit targets in Syria

SANA said the dead included a baby and that other children were among the wounded in the town of Sahnaya, southwest of Damascus.

The Syrian London based Observatory for Human Rights reported Israeli jets and naval gunships attacked at least ten Syrian government targets among them a research facility and Hezbollah bases near the Syrian- Lebanon border and that fires broke out as a result of the attack.

Israeli attack on Damascus

Lebanese Al Mayadeen television reported one of the targets hit was the town of Al-Kiswah near Damascus where that had been targeted by Israel in the past and contain weapons depot.

Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its strikes in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there.

On June 12, Israeli warplanes struck a Syrian army position in the country's south.

For years, Israel has remained largely silent about its attacks against Iran and its Shiite proxies operating in neighboring Syria. But in recent months, military and political leaders have become increasingly outspoken about these activities.