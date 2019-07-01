Senior UK minister makes Western Wall visit for first time in 19 years

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem as part of his official trip to Israel. The Conservative Party lawmaker becomes the first senior minister of the British government in 19 years to visit either the capital or the holy site.

Javid was greeted by the head of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai Eliav, who told the home secretary about the history of the site and its importance to the Jewish people.

Sajid Javid with Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz

The home secretary, who comes from a Pakistani Muslim family, said his father believed there’s a deep connection between Jews and Muslims, and that his brother visited the Western Wall as a child.

The 49-year-old politician said he could sense the spiritual power of the place.

Western Wall and Holy Sites Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz greeted the lawmaker and recited with him Psalms Chapter 121, as Javid placed a slip of paper with a written message into the cracks of the Western Wall.

Sajid Javid

“Your visit here is evidence that it’s possible for Jews and Muslims to live together in this small place without harming one another,” said the rabbi during the meeting.

“We love Jewish heritage very much and appreciate it,” said the home secretary in response.