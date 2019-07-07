5 IDF soldiers wounded in car ramming attack in West Bank

Five IDF soldiers were wounded Saturday when a Palestinian man crashed a car into the group, near the Hizma check point in East Jerusalem. The hitting driver was arrested overnight Saturday.

Three soldiers were hospitalized in moderate condition and a fourth in light condition; the fifth soldier was released overnight.

The scene of the car -ramming attack (Photo: TPS)

The car driven by the attacker in the Saturday event (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The wounded team, which belongs to the Home Front Command, seems to have been surprised by the ramming car while busy examining something near the check point.

IDF forces acannig the car-ramming scene (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The hitting driver fled the scene but was arrested along with his father when he arrived in a check point run by a reserve team later that night.

Initial interrogation shows the father of the driver wasn't in the car with him during the attack.