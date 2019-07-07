5 IDF soldiers wounded in car ramming attack in West Bank

Three soldiers were hospitalized in moderate condition and a fourth in light condition; the fifth soldier was released overnight.
The wounded team, which belongs to the Home Front Command, seems to have been surprised by the ramming car while busy examining something near the check point.
The hitting driver fled the scene but was arrested along with his father when he arrived in a check point run by a reserve team later that night.
Initial interrogation shows the father of the driver wasn't in the car with him during the attack.