IDF release findings from botched commando raid last year

IDF released preliminary findings from an investigation in a botched commando incursion into the Gaza Strip last year.

The Review examining a raid that resulted in the death of a Lt. Col. and another officer being injured, took place in November of 2018 in the area of Khan Yunis.

Hamas clip of Israeli commando unit in Gaza

According to the findings, the officer's death was a result of friendly fire that took place after the commando unit was uncovered by Hamas militants.

Funeral of officer killed in commando operation in Gaza Novermber 2018 (Photo: IDF spokesman)

Six Hamas fighters were also reported killed including the Khan Unis commander for the terror organization.

Abu Obaida, spokesperson Hamas military force Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, said that the Israeli commandos infiltrated into Gaza in order to install equipment to wiretap Hamas’s communications networks.

IDF Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi said the military's examination of the event showed there were mistakes made on the ground that led to the force being compromised.

The findings show rescue forces excelled in extracting the troops and are considered for special citations.

IDF Spokespersons Unit added that the lessons learned from the investigation are already being implemented and the division is currently developing a multi-year program based on these conclusions.

Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said of the findings Sunday: “the lessons will be learned and the recommendations will be implemented. I welcome the courage of the fighters and pilots who worked under very difficult conditions and the heroic rescue operation.”