Photo: Eshkol Regional Council
UAV in Israeli community near Gaza
Photo: Eshkol Regional Council
IDF says drone from Gaza shot down in southern Israel
The military says the UAV infiltrated from the Hamas-controlled enclave and was brought down by the IDF; earlier officials of a community near southern city of Ashkelon reported seeing suspicious objects in the sky
Yoav Zitun, Matan Tzuri|Published:  07.08.19 , 11:03
Israeli military said it shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in southern Israel which infiltrated from the Gaza Strip.

 

 

The drone has been taken in for further inspection by the military on Monday.

   

Earlier on Sunday, the official of Kibbutz Zikim near the southern city of Ashkelon informed the local residents that two suspicious objects had been seen on the community’s territory.

 

IDF downs Gaza drone

The IDF has not specified the geographical location of where the UAV was brought down.

 

There was no comment from Gaza. Its militant Hamas leaders are known to have developed a drone program with Iranian help. The drones are typically used for reconnaissance along the Israeli-Gaza border and it's unclear if they have potential to carry out attacks.

 

UAV in Israeli community near Gaza (Photo: Eshkol Regional Council )
The incident comes amid low-level tensions along the border as Israel and Gaza are still trying to maintain an informal long-term truce between them.

 

Meanwhile, on Friday some 7,000 Gazans took part in the weekly March of Return demonstrations along the border with Israel. The protesters hurled rocks and explosive devices at the security fence, prompting the military to respond with crowd dispersal measures.

 

Associated Press contributed to this report

 


