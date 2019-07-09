Rabbis demand Bennett opposes drafting women into IDF

A number of high-profile rabbis have set an ultimatum to the right-wing politician Naftali Bennett, urging him to oppose drafting women into Israeli military or lose their support ahead of September 17 elections, sources said Tuesday.

The prominent Religious-Zionist rabbinical leaders apparently delivered the ultimatum to the New Right leader during a negotiations meeting meant to bring about a union between Bennett’s party and smaller right-wing factions.

According to the sources, the talks have been at a standstill for quite some time and recently the Religious-Zionist rabbis stated they will enter into a political partnership with Bennett only if he abandons his belief that women should serve in the military.

Naftali Bennett (Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg)

When asked about the rumored ultimatums the former education minister said he’s “very proud” of the female IDF troops.

Blue and White co-founder Yair Lapid called on Bennett not to “succumb to extremism,” adding that “women were and always will be an important part of the IDF's power."

Bennett’s insistence on being placed first on the potential joint list is also one of the reasons why the talks between the sides are stalling.

In addition, the resentment felt by some right-wingers over the 47 year old’s departure from the Jewish Home party - which he headed with Ayelet Shaked - has also impaired the negotiations.

For instance, nearly two months the current leader of the Jewish Home, MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz, refused to give a speech to a group of girls from a women’s Orthodox seminary ahead of their IDF enlistment, demonstrating a disagreement on the issue with his predecessor.