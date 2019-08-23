Israeli teen killed, father and brother wounded in West Bank terror attack

A 17-year-old Israeli girl was killed and her brother and father wounded in a terror attack near the settlement of Dolev in the West Bank on Friday morning.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Rina Shnerb from Lod was killed, her 19-year-old brother Dvir was seriouslywounded and her 46-year-old rabbi father, Eitan, was lightly hurt in the blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) while visiting a spring northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

Rina Shnerb was killed Friday morning in a West Bank terror attack (Photos: Courtesy of family/ Alex Kolomoisky)

The wounded father and son were taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem for treatment.

Dr. Abed Khalila, the hospital's senior surgeon who operated on Dvir, said that the operation was successful.

Dvir remained in serious condition but was stable and his injuries were not life-threatening. He was transferred to the ICU for monitoring.

IDF Chief of Staff,Aviv Kochavi, center, at the site of the deadly terror attack (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The hilly central region of the West Bank around Dolev is studded with olive groves and orchards and is popular with hikers.

The IDF quickly cordoned off the area around Ein Bobin spring near the Palestinian village of Deir Ibzi', while soldiers blocked roads and searched the area.

The natural water source was named Danny Spring by Israelis after an Israeli student, Danny Gonen, was killed there in 2015. That attack was claimed by a group claiming to be affiliated with the Islamist group Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent condolences to the family and said security forces were pursuing the attackers, adding: "The long arm of Israel reaches all those who seek (to take) our lives and will settle accounts with them."