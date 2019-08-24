Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Johnson to push Trump to ease U.S.-China trade war
Associated Press |Published:  08.24.19 , 20:33
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he'll push Donald Trump to de-escalate the American trade war with China.

 

As he touched down at the G-7 summit in the French resort town of Biarritz, Johnson was preparing for what will be a closely watched first meeting with the U.S. president. He said he planned to push back particularly on the Amazon fires and would press Trump on the trade dispute with China.

 

Britain's economy has taken a beating over Brexit and relies heavily upon global trade, including with China.

 


פרסום ראשון: 08.24.19, 20:33
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.