Britain's Prince Andrew denies seeing any sex crimes during time with Epstein

Britain's Prince Andrew said on Saturday he never saw or suspected any sex crimes during the time he spent with U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew has faced weeks of scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein, who committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell earlier this month
while being held on sex-trafficking charges.
Andrew, who is the second son of Queen Elizabeth, issued a lengthy statement saying he wanted to "clarify the facts" around his relationship with Epstein. "At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction," Andrew said.