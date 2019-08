Rabbi Eitan Shenrab, the father of 17-year-old Rina Shenrab who was killed Friday by an improvised explosive device planted by Palestinian terrorists near the West Bank settlement of Dolev, said he finally spoke to his son who was also wounded in the incident.

"It was an emotional encounter, he talks and remembers everything," said the rabbi. "Dvir was close to Rina, he said he couldn't imagine a world without her."