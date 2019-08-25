Father and brother of terror bomb victim meet for first time since attack

Rabbi Eitan Shnerb was reunited with his son Dvir on Saturday, more than 24 hours after they were wounded in a West Bank terror attack that claimed the life of their 17-year-old daughter and sister, Rina.

"When we first saw each other, Dvir told me 'Dad, it's hard for me. It all keeps coming back to me'," said Eitan. "I told him we should try to be strong together."

Rabbi Eitan Snherb: 'We will try to be strong together' (Photo: Smulik Davipur)

Although the rabbi's condition has improved, he was transferred to the intensive care unit to be by his son Dvir's side.

Dvir's condition also improved after he was operated on Friday and regained consciousness on Saturday morning.

Eitan's brother Shmulik said that 19-year-old Dvir remembers everything that happened and is aware of his sister's death. He said both Dvir and Eitan saw Rina after the explosion and realized she had not survived the blast.

Rina Shnerb was killed Friday morning in a West Bank terror attack (Photo: Courtesy of the Shnerb family)

The rabbi said that the meeting with his son was very moving.

"We both cried," he said. "After hours of not knowing what was going on with him, I was really scared. I saw him lose consciousness after the attack and say he couldn't breathe.

"Now I see that he's regaining his strength, it's very moving. I waited to see him the whole of Saturday. He communicates, he's completely with us, he remembers everything. He said he can't imagine a world without Rina."

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi at the scene of the deadly West Bank attack Friday (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

During the attack, Eitan, who is also a paramedic, tried to help Rina but it was too late. Then he took off his tzitzit (Jewish garment worn under the clothes by Orthodox men) and made a tourniquet to patch up the wounded Dvir.

Hundreds of people, including Minister Bezalel Smotrich, turned out Friday afternoon as Rina was laid to rest in her hometown of Lod.