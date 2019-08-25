Hezbollah: We didn't shoot down Israeli drones over Beirut, one was rigged with explosives

Lebanese terror group Hezbollah denied firing on two Israeli drones that reportedly came down over Beirut early Sunday, saying that one of the pair had been rigged with explosives and caused serious damage to a building.

Spokesman Mohammed Afif said a small, unmanned reconnaissance drone fell on the roof of a building housing Hezbollah's media office in the Moawwad neighborhood in Dahiyeh, the group's stronghold in the southern part of the Lebanese capital.





Lebanese security forces at the site where an Israeli drone reportedly crashed (Photo: AP)

He said a second drone, which appeared to have been sent by Israel to search for the first drone less than 45 minutes later, exploded in the air and crashed nearby.

Residents in Dahiyeh said they heard the sound of a blast. A witness said the army closed off the streets where a fire had started.

"We did not shoot down or explode any of the drones," Afif said.

He said Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah would give an "appropriate" response in a televised appearance later Sunday.

Damage caused to a Hezbollah-linked media center in media, purportedly by an Israeli drone

Afif also said the second drone was rigged with explosives, causing serious damage to the media center.

Hezbollah is now examining the first drone, he said.

The Israeli military said it does not comment on foreign reports.

The reported incident came hours after the IAF struck an Iranian force near Syria's capital Damascus, which Israel said had been planning to launch "killer drones" into its territory.

One of the Israeli drones that reportedly went down over Beirut

Israel has grown alarmed by the rising influence of its regional foe Iran during the war in neighboring Syria, where Tehran and Hezbollah provide military help to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Israel says its air force has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against what it calls Iranian targets and arms transfers to Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes in Syria on Saturday thwarted a planned Iranian attack in Israel.

Syrian state media said air defenses confronted the "aggression" and the army said most of the Israeli missiles were destroyed.