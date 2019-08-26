Amid tensions on five fronts, Netanyahu invites Gantz for security briefing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayahu's main political rival, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, was invited to a security briefing following recent events on five different fronts - Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and Iraq.

On account of the the absence of an opposition chairman for the last four months, Gantz was invited to the Prime Minister's Office by Netanyhahu's military secretary, Avi Blut, and the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz (Photos: Emil Salman and Avi Moalem)

Netanyahu was absent from the debriefing.

Gantz's invitation to the briefing was unusual. The former IDF chief of staff is not the official head of the current opposition, but in light of recent security events, Netanyahu thought Gantz, as the head of the largest party outside the government, should attend the meeting.

Former Labor faction leader Shelly Yachimovich was the head of the opposition, but has since resigned from political life.

As a result, for the last four months, there has been no official head of opposition in Israel, as Netanyahu failed to put together a coalition and therefore no head of opposition was elected.

Rocket fire on Sderot on Sunday night

Blue and White declined Monday give any details of the briefing.

"Gantz doesn't discuss security meetings, and certainly not their content," the party said.

Gantz on Sunday condemned Qatari aid money distributed in Gaza, in light of a rocket strike from Gaza on the southern city of Sderot.

"The money flows but the caravan moves on," he said.

"Netanyahu, go down south and look the kids who can’t sleep at night in the eye. Our deterrence is gone, but we will bring it back on September 17."