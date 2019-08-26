After cancer treatment, Ginsburg in NY for honorary degree

Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave University at Buffalo law students a memorable start to the new academic year Monday when she accepted an honorary degree on campus and talked about her dedication to equal rights and the "Notorious R.B.G" nickname.

The 86-year-old justice recently completed radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, but said she did not want her health problems to stop her from fulfilling a commitment she made last year to a lawyer friend who has since died.

The Supreme Court announced Friday that Ginsburg underwent three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy beginning Aug. 5. It said there is no evidence of the disease remaining.