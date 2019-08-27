Report: Israeli drone attack in Beirut targeted precision guided missiles technology

An alleged Israeli drone attack in Lebanon's capital targeted shipping containers with "machinery to mix high-grade propellant" for precision guided missiles, the British daily newspaper The Times reported Tuesday.

The Lebanese terror group Hezbollah said two Israeli drones rigged with explosives came down over Beirut on Sunday on the roof of a building housing Hezbollah's media office in the Moawwad neighborhood in Dahiyeh, the group's stronghold in the southern part of the Lebanese capital. The second drone, which arrived in the area 45 minutes later, exploded in the air and crashed nearby.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Tuesday warned Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah to "calm down," after the leader of the Iran-backed terror group threatened to retaliate to the alleged attack.

"I heard what Nasrallah said. I suggest to Nasrallah to calm down. He knows well that Israel knows how to defend itself and to pay back its enemies," Netanyahu said in a speech.

The prime minister also sent a message to Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whom Israel accuses of masterminding a drone attack from Syria that it thwarted with its airstrike.

"Be careful with your words and even more so be careful with your actions," Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry said Tuesday that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri called Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, asking him to use his "influence to prevent a further escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanon."

According to Hariri's office, Hariri told Lavrov that the attack in southern Beirut was "a dangerous act and aggression" and that he's counting on Russia's role to "avoid more escalation and tension and to send message to Israel to stop violating Lebanese sovereignty."