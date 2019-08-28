Channels
The swimming pool at Netiv Ha'Asara as the sirens sounded
Gaza rocket fire sends children at swim event in south scrambling for protected spaces
80 youngsters were enjoying final night swim of the season when the event was interrupted by sirens; 'The children of Netiv Ha'Asara will remember this moment for the rest of their lives,' says local resident
Matan Tzuri and Itay Blumenthal|Published:  08.28.19 , 22:08
Air raid sirens warning of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip sounded Wednesday night at the Netiv Ha'Asara community that borders the northern section of the Hamas-run enclave. The moshav was holding a night swim for dozens of local children at the time.

 

 

Local residents reported hearing an explosion, and no injuries or damage were reported. The IDF said the rocket did not cross into Israeli territory.

 

Children swimming in Netiv Ha'Asara take cover from rocket fire from Gaza (Photo: Avi Rokah)
The siren, which sounded a little after 9pm, sent residents of the community into their protected areas. A short time later, Israeli Air Force planes struck a Hamas post in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

 

The siren created a great deal of panic at the event for children at a pool in the community.

 

"Eighty children were crammed into the protected area," local resident Yifat Ben Shoshan said. "There was a great panic."

 

She said the event was "the last night swim of the season" and was cut short.

 

"The children of Netiv Ha'Asara will remember this moment for the rest of their lives, that's for sure," she said.

 

The event comes amid heightened tensions in southern Israel.

 

On Tuesday, several mortar shells were fired at Israel, one of which exploded in an open area adjacent to the Gaza-Israel border.

 

There were no injuries or damage, and according to the IDF, additional mortar shells landed in the Gaza Strip.

 

Rockets launched at Israel from Gaza (Photo: EPA/Archive) (Photo: EPA)
As with multiple other attacks of this kind, the IDF response was measured, with aircraft striking Hamas positions in the northern Gaza Strip.

 

Two days ago, three rockets were launched at Sderot as thousands of people were enjoying a music festival in city.

 

Sderot residents running for cover as Gaza terrorists fire rockets during a music festival in the city
Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system as concertgoers fled to reach protected areas.

 

The IDF attacked Hamas targets in the northern Gaza Strip in response. Among the targets was the office of a battalion commander in the terrorist organization.

 


