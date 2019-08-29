South Pacific nation becomes next country to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital

The tiny Pacific island of Nauru has become the latest country to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, following in the footsteps of a number of countries, with the U.S. at their head.

The declaration came after diplomatic negotiations by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz and the Nauruan embassy in Israel, with the help of the honorary consul of Nauru in Israel, David Ben Basat.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with recently ousted Nauruan president Baron Waqa (Photo: Amos Ben Garshom)

The government is soon to approve plans to help relocate several embassies and foreign government agencies to Jerusalem, Nauru's mission included.

Nauru is a small island country with just 10,000 citizens some 4,500 km from Australia, but has seat at the United Nations and a right to vote at the forum just like China and the U.S.

The tiny island is one of Israel's most dedicated allies and regularly supports Israel at UN votes despite pressure from Arab countries.

Nauru's UN ambassador, Marlene Inemwin Moses recently attended a dinner in Israel thrown in her honor by Ben Basat. Foreign Minister Katz, who was also present, asked the ambassador what could be done to help with Nauru's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Inemwin said she'd consult woth then-president Waqa.

Yisrael Katz, David Ben Basat and Ambassador Marlene Inemwin Moses

After a few days, Moses said that Waqa had instructed her to publish a letter stating Nauru officially recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Waqa visited Israel two years ago, and stated that Israel is always in his heart. He also claimed that Nauru has only a handful of embassies around the world, but its Foreign Ministry would not rule out an embassy in Israel as well.

After the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, both Australia and the Czech Republic followed suit, while Guatemala moved its existing embassy to the capital.

Katz has vowed to continue to "strengthen Jerusalem's international status," saying Israel intends to take action to encourage more countries to recognize Jerusalem as the capital and move their embassies there.

Honduras is also to open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem on Sunday, which is supposed to turn into an embassy at a later date.