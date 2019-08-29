Netanyahu promises cannabis import laws as part of deal with Feiglin

Feiglin hasn't left Zehut as was reported earlier but rather joined his faction to the Likud.
The 57-year-old, an ultranationalist libertarian with a criminal record who left Likud to establish his own fringe party based on promises to legalize marijuana, has gathered a strong following among cannabis proponents during the run-up to the last elections.
“We are embarking on a joint path to promote values of personal freedom and free economy," said the prime minister during a press conference at Maccabiah Village in Ramat Gan.
"The root of the proposal which Moshe presented me, and with which I absolutely agree with is to open the (medical cannabis) market for import," Netanyahu said, before addressing Feiglin directly, "I see you as a minister in my government, these are not just words, I really mean it."
Feiglin then took the stage, emphasizing the issue of marijuana legalization for recreational use would be “a life-saving revolution."
“There is also great news for the free and private market, the cost of living - especially for small business owners in Israel - would be lowered,” he said. “For two years, any new business, with a turnover of up to NIS 2 million, will not pay income tax until it has made enough to offset its establishment.”