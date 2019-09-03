Son born to wife of Israeli slain in Hamas rocket strike

The widow of an Israeli man killed by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in May gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday, four months after his father was slain.

Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman, a 22-year-old American-Israeli member of the Ger Hassidic community, was killed as he sought shelter in the stairwell of an apartment building in the southern city of Ashdod.

Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman killed by Hamas rocket fire in May 2019

Prezuazman was one of four Israelis killed when violence erupted in May in the most serious escalation between Israel and Palestinian militants for months.

The fighting began when Islamic Jihad snipers wounded an Israeli officer and the IDF responded by shelling Hamas positions, killing of two of its operatives.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired some 700 projectiles on southern Israel in a matter of days before calm was restored.

Prezuazman was walking in the street in Ashdod when he heard the air-raid siren and ran to seek cover in a nearby building, but was hit by shrapnel when he entered the stairwell.

He was struck during a particularly heavy barrage of more than 40 rockets and mortars fired from Gaza into southern Israel.

damage caused to apartment building in Ashdod where Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman was killed

Prezuazman was survived by his pregnant wife and their two young children.

Raised in Bet Shemesh, Prezuazman moved to Ashdod after his marriage. He was a member of the Gur Hassidic sect, possibly the largest Hassidic sect in Israel.

His death was the third tragedy to strike the family after his mother lost two brothers, one in an accident and the other - Mordechai Yehuda Friedman - in a suicide bus bombing in 2002.