IDF troops near Azzun in the West Bank following the attack
2 Israelis wounded in terror attack on way to dental clinic in West Bank
The 17-year-old was seriously wounded, and his elderly father was lightly hurt when a 15-year-old local teen allegedly approached the two near the Palestinian town of Azzun asked whether they were Jewish, then stabbed them
Itai Blumenthal, Elior Levy|Published:  09.07.19 , 14:03

A 17-year-old Israeli teen was seriously wounded, and his 60-year-old father had been lightly hurt in a stabbing attack near a Palestinian town of Azzun in the West Bank when the two were making their way to a local dental clinic on Saturday afternoon.

 

 

Israeli military said they believe the attack was nationalistically motivated and security forces are working to locate the assailant. Earlier, Palestinian sources said the perpetrator, a 15-year-old local teen, has surrendered himself to the Palestinian security services.

 

"A 15-year-old boy approached us and asked me in Arabic if we were Jewish," said the 17-year-old’s uncle who wasn’t hurt in the incident. "I said no, we are Arabs. Then, he stabbed the father and the son, and the dentist came out to help and got us out of there."

 

The IDF forces transported the wounded from the area of the attack to the Eliyahu checkpoint, near the West Bank settlement of Alfei Menashe, where the two received treatment by the emergency medical teams called to the scene.

  

The wounded were later taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

 

The medical staff at the checkpoint said the teen and his father, along with the uncle, travelled to the West Bank from southern Israel for dental treatments at a Palestinian dental clinic in the area.

 

 


