Israeli tourist gang-raped in South Africa

An Israeli woman claimed she was gang-raped while on holiday in South Africa, local police said on Monday.

The woman was assaulted at a lodge in the town of Graskop, Mpumalanga province, some 120km from Kruger National Park. The couple travelling with her were robbed by the attackers.

The town of Graskop (Photo: Wikipedia)

South African Police Spokesperson Brig. Leonard Hlathi said on Monday that officers were still on the hunt for four men who attacked the three tourists at the Graskop lodge.

"The men raped the woman and also robbed the three of their personal belongings before fleeing the scene," Hlathi said.

The attack comes as South Africa faces a wave of violence against women, with brutal attacks on women committed on a regular basis.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa called the spate of murders, kidnapping and violence perpetrated against women a "national crisis" which has left him horrified.

"This is a national crisis," Ramaphosa said. "Gender-based violence has become a huge crisis and it's something we have to address now."

In Jerusalem, the Foreign Ministry said that it had been informed of the attack and was dealing with it.

"The ministry is aware of the event and is handling it. The Consulate in Pretoria was in contact with the couple and the ministry with the victim's family."

The alleged victim is already back in Israel.