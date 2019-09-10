Netanyahu says Israel will annex Jordan Valley if he wins reelection

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday Israel will establish its sovereignty over the Jordan Valley if his party would win next week's elections, effectively triggering the disputed territory's annexation.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Speaking at a special press conference broadcast live on Israeli TV channels just a week before the September 17 elections, Netanyahu called the move a "historic opportunity" to extend Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: AFP)

"Today, I announce my intention, after the establishment of a new government, to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister said other Israeli settlements in the West Bank will follow, but after the publication of the long-delayed U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan.

In the meantime, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he will make a special announcement later in the evening, possibly concerning Netanyahu's remarks.