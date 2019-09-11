Odeh in face-to-face row with Netantyahu over 'racist' camera bill

A scuffle broke out on the floor of Israel's parliament on Wednesday when the head of the Joint List of Arab parties, MK Ayman Odeh, shoved his camera phone close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's face during a row over plans to install cameras in polling stations on Election Day next week, prompting Likud MKs to step in to push him away.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Odeh and others have accused Netanyahu of trying to intimidate Arab voters with the bill, which the prime minister says will "prevent voter fraud and maintain the integrity of the election process."

MK Ayman Odeh approaches Netanyahu with his camera phone (Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch)

MK Odeh asked Netanyahu why he was discomforted by the proximity of the camera phone. "I thought everything is in the story," he said, apparently mocking the prime minister's fondness for video messaging disseminated online.

As Likud Mks ran to the prime minister's side, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein ordered Odeh removed from the floor.

Wednesday's incident occurred as the Knesset was debating the bill, tabled by Netanyahu's ruling Likud Party.

The law states that members of the local election committees in the various polling stations, will be allowed to visually record voters as they are identified and allowed to approach the voting booths.

Netanyahu defends his proposed camera bill at the Knesset (Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch)

The members will then be able to film as the votes are counted.

The legislation received criticism from the legal advisor to the Knesset and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblitt, who even attended the cabinet meeting in which it was decided to table the law, in order to explain his objections.

On Monday the Knesset Arrangements Committee had refused to fast-track the legislation, that would have reduced the time required for a first reading in the Knesset.

The contentious bill has been heavily promoted by Netanyahu, who has made voter fraud a key election issue ahead of the September 17 ballot.