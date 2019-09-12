Netanyahu says no choice but to overthrow Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said there’s no other option but “to overthrow the Hamas regime” in the Gaza Strip.

Dozens of rockets have been fired into southern Israel by the militant groups in Gaza, one of which was aimed at the city of Ashdod during Netanyahu’s election conference speech, prompting his security personnel to rush him off the stage.

"It looks like there will be no other choice but to embark on a wide scale campaign (in Gaza),” Netanyahu said in an interview with Channel 13 shortly before his flight to Moscow, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since 2015.

“There will be a military operation but I will only launch it when we are ready and not a minute earlier. I don’t base my policy on tweets," said the prime minister.

The statement is similar to the remarks Netanyahu during election campaign in 2009, just weeks after the 2008 Gaza war, known as Operation Cast Lead. “We need action to remove the threat. There is only one way to do that - overthrow the Hamas regime in Gaza,” he said in a speech in the city of Ashkelon 10 years ago.