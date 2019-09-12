Facebook sanctions Netanyahu page over hate speech violation

Facebook says it has sanctioned the page of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because of a violation of the company's hate speech policy after an inflammatory post aimed against Israel's Arab population appeared on his official social media page.

Facebook said on Thursday that the social network had suspended for 24 hours the page's bot, or automated chat function.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Shutterstock)

The page had called on voters to prevent the establishment of a government composed of "Arabs who want to destroy us all - women, children and men." The post sparked uproar by opposition politicians.

Netanyahu denied he wrote the post in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet radio. He said it was a staffer's mistake and the post was removed.

The Facebook message sent by the bot in Hebrew

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh said his party had appealed to Facebook in order to have the post taken down.