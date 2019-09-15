Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg
PM defends Trump-touted defense deal, won't rule out Arab ministers
In an exclusive interview with Ynet, Netanyahu says those who claim the potential U.S.-Israel defense treaty wouldn't be financially viable 'don't know what they're taking about'; adds he'd sit with Arab ministers in his government as long as they're not Ahmad Tibi or Ayman Odeh
Moran Azulay|Published:  09.15.19 , 09:23
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down with Ynet for an exclusive interview just two days before the elections where he said he wouldn't rule out Arab ministers being part of his government and dismissed accusations by his political rivals that a potential defense treaty between the United States and Israel is nothing more than an election propaganda.

 

 

Speaking at the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday evening, Netanyahu said Blue and White leader Benny Gantz “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” when he says that a U.S.-Israel defense treaty would “tie Israel’s hands.”

 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg)

 

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he spoke with Netanyahu about the possibility of a defense treaty between the two countries. The announcement drew criticism from some in the defense establishment, who claimed the cost of such agreement would far outweigh its benefits.

 

“The implications (of such treaty) would be immense, it would tremendously strengthen Israel’s security and deterrence - a defense treaty with the world’s biggest power,” he said. “I’ve been working on it for the past eight months and we’ve agreed to continue discussing it.”

 

 

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 09.15.19, 09:23
 new comment
See all talkbacks "PM defends Trump-touted defense deal, won't rule out Arab ministers"
Warning:
This will delete your current comment
cancelOk
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map
    • |
  • Third Party Advertisments

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.