PM defends Trump-touted defense deal, won't rule out Arab ministers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down with Ynet for an exclusive interview just two days before the elections where he said he wouldn't rule out Arab ministers being part of his government and dismissed accusations by his political rivals that a potential defense treaty between the United States and Israel is nothing more than an election propaganda.

Speaking at the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday evening, Netanyahu said Blue and White leader Benny Gantz “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” when he says that a U.S.-Israel defense treaty would “tie Israel’s hands.”

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he spoke with Netanyahu about the possibility of a defense treaty between the two countries. The announcement drew criticism from some in the defense establishment, who claimed the cost of such agreement would far outweigh its benefits.

“The implications (of such treaty) would be immense, it would tremendously strengthen Israel’s security and deterrence - a defense treaty with the world’s biggest power,” he said. “I’ve been working on it for the past eight months and we’ve agreed to continue discussing it.”