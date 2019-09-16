Channels
Photo: AP
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu vows to annex Jewish settlements in Hebron
PM tells Army Radio if he is reelected in Tuesday's election, his government will apply Israeli sovereignty on areas in the largest Palestinian city populated with Jewish settlers; remarks come just days after Netanyahu said he'll annex the Jordan Valley
Ynet|Published:  09.16.19 , 10:49
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he intends to apply Israeli sovereignty on West Bank settlements in Hebron, the largest Palestinian city, if he is reelected in Tuesday’s election.

 

 

Netanyahu told Army Radio on Monday that he plans to annex "all the settlements" in the West Bank. When asked if that included an enclave of several hundred settlers who live in volatile Hebron and Kiryat Arba - located on the outskirts of the Palestinian city - he said: "Of course. They will become a part of Israel"

 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: AP)
The remarks come after a week after Netanyahu visited Israeli settlements in Hebron and vowed the area will never be “free of Jews.”

 

“It won’t become judenrein,” he said, using a Nazi term used to describe areas that was "cleansed" of Jews during The Holocaust.

 

Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival in the September 17 vote. He has doled out hard-line promises weeks before the vote trying to shore up nationalist voters. He's also promised to annex the Jordan Valley, an area seen as the breadbasket of any Palestinian state.

 

Associated Press contributed to this report

 


