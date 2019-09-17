Exit polls: Netanyahu fails to muster clear coalition

Voting in Israel's Election Day ended at 10pm Tuesday with television exit polls predicting that Benny Gantz's Blue and White party will likely claim more seats than Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud party but that the right-wing bloc will ultimately have the higher number of seats.

Neither bloc, however, has enough seats in the 120-member Knesset to claim victory.

According to the public broadcaster KAN, both Blue and White and the Likud have won 32 seats. Channel 12 (Keshet) had Blue and White on 34 seats, and Likud on 33. According to Channel 13 (Reshet), Likud will win 31 seats and Blue and White 33 seats.

Benny Gantz and his wife, Revital, voting in Rosh HaAyin and Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu voting in Jerusalem on Tuesday (Photos: Alex Kolomoisky, Tal Shahar )

In terms of forming a government, KAN predicts that the right-wing bloc will have 56 seats, while center-left will muster just 54.

Channel 13 says that the center-left will have 58 seats and the right bloc 54.

Channel 12 predicts that the center-left will have 55 seats and the right-wing 57.

Turnout for the second elections of the year was slightly higher than in April.

The leaders of the various parties made public appearances after casting their own votes Tuesday, urging Israelis taking advantage of the national holiday to leave their beaches, shopping malls and cafes to exercise their democratic right.