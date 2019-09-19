Gantz: I will form a broad, liberal unity government

Israelis have voted for a unity government, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said Thursday, adding that he intend to be the one to achieve this as head of the party that apparently has the most number of seats in the next Knesset.

Gantz said unity was the people's choice and stressed that he would conduct careful and deliberate negotiations to achieve it.

Benny Gantz speaking Thursday at a meeting of his Blue and White faction (Photo: Avi Hai)

"After an election campaign forced upon the citizens of Israel, the people went to the polls, voted, and made a clear decision - the people chose unity, the people chose Israel before all," he said.

"We will not concede to anyone. I will conduct the negotiations with responsibility and judgment in order to achieve the best for the citizens of Israel in the political circumstances that have been created," the Blue and White leader said.

"It will require determination and adherence to our principles," he said. "There will be no shortcuts.

"The government that I establish must be effective and capable of real action and governance."

President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at a memorial service for Shimon Peres in Jerusalem on Thursday morning (Photo: TPS)

The former IDF chief turned politician was speaking hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued his own online video appeal for Gantz to join him in a unity government.

"During the elections, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government. But unfortunately, the results of the elections show that this is not possible," Netanyahu said in his video.

"Now I say to you, MK Benny Gantz: Benny, we must establish a broad unity government today. The people expect us, both of us, to show responsibility and work to cooperate."

A senior Blue and White official said that the unity call by Netanyahu was a political exercise.

"Bibi (Netanyahu) has decided to go with a third election and is already trying to push the blame onto us," the official said. "If he steps aside, there will be a unity government within a day."

With 96.5 percent of the vote counted Thursday, Blue and White was on track to win 33 seats in the 120-strong Knesset, while Netanyahu's Likud trailed slightly behind with 31 seats.