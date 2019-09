Israel's president to begin consultations on PM nomination

President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday will begin consultations with the party leaders in an effort to nominate a prime minister who will be tasked with forming government after no clear winner emerged following last week's elections.

Neither Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud nor Benny Gantz’s Blue and White could muster to win enough Knesset seats in the September 17 elections to form a clear majority coalition. Blue and White emerged with a slight advantage by winning 33 seats,

Netanyahu, Liberman, Rivlin, Gantz, Odeh (Photo: Avi Moalem, AFP)

The president is expected to announce his choice once he has met with all the parties that captured seats in the 120-member Knesset. Under Israeli law, after consultations with the parties the president taps a legislator whom he believes has the best chance of forming a government, delegating 28 days, with a two-week extension if necessary, to complete the task.

The alliance of Israel's biggest Arab parties, the Joint List, is expected to play a major role in this round of consultations as the notoriously anti-establishment faction is rumored to recommend Benny Gantz as their candidate for prime minister.

A surge in turnout gave the Arab-dominated Joint List 13 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, making it the third-largest grouping behind Likud, Blue and White