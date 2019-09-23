Netanyahu, Gantz meet with Rivlin on unity government

President Reuven Rivlin hosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Leader Benny Gantz at his official residence in Jerusalem on Monday evening, in an effort to persuade the two to form a unity government.

The three met without advisers, after Rivlin earlier Monday wrapped up crucial talks on forming new government as he met with the smaller parties elected in last week's vote.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Reuven Rivlin and Benny Gantz (Photo: Contact)

Netanyahu's right-wing bloc appears to be leading Gantz's center-left bloc 55 to 54 Knesset seats after the Arab-dominated Joint List said it was withdrawing some of its members' recommendations for the Blue and White leader.

Neither party can form a coalition without the eight seats won by firebrand former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who on Sunday declined to endorse either candidate for prime minister.

Lieberman has pushed Gantz and Netanyahu to agree to sit with him in a broad, secular unity government, and both have agreed in theory but disagree over who should head it. Gantz has also vowed not to sit with Netanyahu so long as he faces a likely indictment over a number of corruption scandals.

Following the meeting, Avigdor Liberman said the two leaders exchanged views and will meet again should the need arise.

Neither Likud Gantz’s Blue and White could muster enough Knesset seats in the September 17 elections to form a clear majority coalition.

Blue and White emerged with a slight advantage by winning 33 out of 120 seats, with Likud gaining 31 seats.