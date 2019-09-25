Israel-Hamas understandings on Gaza yield results

The understandings between Israel and the Hamas terror group ruling the Gaza Strip have been proceeding and developing despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's warnings that a significant military operation against Hamas, is imminent.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Egypt and Qatar, both acting as mediators in the indirect discussions, are helped by additional international players to advance these understandings.





Trucks carrying equipment and medical supplies for a new filed hospital enter the Gaza Strip

The establishment of an internationally run field hospital was a major subject of discussions. It's construction in the northern part of the enclave near the Erez crossing into Israel, is in its operational stages.

Nine trucks carrying state-of the-art equipment passed through the Kerem Shalom crossing Tuesday, for the hospital which is being funded by private American money and has been approved by the Israeli government.

It will be built on a 160-acre plot and is expected to house 16 medical departments, serving the population of the Gaza Strip and providing for the first time locally, treatment that had necessitated traveling outside the enclave to Egypt, Israel or the Palestinian Authorities' hospitals.

Hamas expressed its satisfaction at the arrival of the much-needed equipment for the hospital and claimed it was one of the positive results of the "March of Return" demonstrations along the Israeli-Gaza border fence.

Demonstration along the Israeli-Gaza border (Photo: AFP)

Qatari deputy envoy, Khaled al-Hardan entered the Strip Tuesday after meetings with Israeli security officials.

His visit is expected to focus on the construction of a new electricity supply line known as line 161, which will increase the supply of electricity from Israel to Gaza and ease some of the shortages Gazan's have been suffering from.

Funding the new supply line will come from international sources.

The monthly installment of Qatari aid to those most in need in the Gazan population, will be delivered on Thursday with 50,000 families due to receive $100 each.

Qatari aid to residents of Gaza provides $100 per family per month

Meanwhile the donor states to the Palestinian Authority are due to hold their annual meeting in New York Thursday, to advance projects aimed at improving the quality of life for residents of Gaza.

These projects will proceed, Israel insists, only as long as the relative calm on the Israeli-Gaza border continues.