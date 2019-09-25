Iranian President accuses Israel of supporting ISIS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani claims Israel is "supporting the Islamic State (ISIS) by providing them with medical care and weaponry, ISIS soldiers are hospitalized in Israel, and the weapons we retrieve from them are all Israeli made."

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



The Iranian president who was in New York for the UN General Assembly told Fox News that "Israel violates basic human rights on a daily basis, it violates the right of the people of Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Fox News interview

X

There's no terror in the world that can compare to the terror Israel unleashed since the day of its foundation." Rouhani said and

blames America for supporting Israel. "Where ever the Unites States got to in the middle east, terrorism spreads in the area." the president claimed.

When asked by interviewer Chris Wallace, if he intends to meet with President Donald Trump as part of the UNGeneral Assembly, Rouhani replied, " trust must be regained, and that trusts depends on the willingness to alleviate the pressure that is being put on Iran and its people."

"There are hate crimes being committed against children and the sick, it's hard to get a hold of even the most basic of medicine and medical equipment. Rouhani said adding that when these wrongs are made right, he and the American president may find common issues and goals.

According to Rouhani, the trust between the two countries was broken when President Trump quit the Iranian nuclear deal last year, "we had a deal, Mr. Trump left a binding, international agreement unjustifiably and illegally."

President Rouhani met with both French president Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, and is set to meet with them for a second time on Wednesday.

Trump warning Iran in the UN General Assembly (Photo: AP)

President Emannuel Macron told reporters following his meeting with the Iranian president that the conditions for a meeting between Rouhani and Trump are in place, but the actual meeting between the two is ultimately up to them, "There is a will to go forward, not just to prevent escalation, but to achieve long lasting agreements." Macron Added.

Yesterday in his speech to the UN general assembly, Trump warned Iran that the sanctions will only grow worse if it will continue to pursue its current course of actions.

The president emphasized that the regime in Iran is a tyrannical one, and is the number one funder of global terrorism, "we must never allow Iran to get a hold of nuclear weapons" Trump added.