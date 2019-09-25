Woman hurt in suspected terror attack near Modi'in

A 20-year-old woman was lightly to moderately wounded Wednesday afternoon in a suspected terror attack near the cental city of Modi'in.

The woman sustained stab wounds to her upper body in the attack on Route 443, close to Maccabim Junction.

The scene of the suspected terror attack at Maccabin Junction (Photo: Magen David Adom)

Magen David Adom parademics and other emergency personnel treated the woman at the scene of the incident.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yosef Horowitz, who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "Together with other other EMS (emergency medical services) personnel, I treated a young woman who suffered a stab wound to her upper body.

"She was in light to moderate condition. We also treated another person who sustained light injuries in the incident as well."

The suspected attacker was arrested by security forces.