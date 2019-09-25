Blue and White official: Unity government talks at an end

An official in the Blue and White party said Wednesday afternoon that talks with Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party on the possibility of forming a unity government had broken down, and placed the blame on the prime minister for their failure.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



"The negotiations were entirely a pretext by Bibi (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu)," the official said. "The moment he realized we would not let him be prime minister first (in a potential rotation of the premiership), he was already on to the next elections. He is just trying to pin the blame on us."

L-R: Benny Gantz, Reuven Rivlin and Benjamin Netanyahu meeting at the president's official residence in Jerusalem on Wednesday (Photo: GPO)

Netanyahu and Blue and White head Benny Gantz arrived Wednesday afternoon at President Reuven Rivlin's official residence in Jerusalem for a second three-way meeting to discuss the possibility of forming a unity government.

The comment by the Blue and White official came shortly after the meeting began.

Soon after, a senior official in Likud said that the breakdown was the fault of Gantz's political partner, MK Yair Lapid, accusing him of letting rivalry with his party leader create a new impasse.

"The sole blame for the stalled unity talks rests with Yair Lapid, who is willing to drag the whole country into another election solely to ensure Gantz will not be prime minister," he said.

Lapid hit back at the allegation, writing on Twitter: "Benny Gantz will be prime minister and Bibi will go to take care of his criminal cases."

He was referring to the prime minister's three criminal investigations for alleged bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

"These transparent attempts by the Likud to create conflict are not impressing any of us."

Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz has the support of enough of the 120 Knesset members to claim a potential 61-MK government for their right-wing and center-left blocs, respectively.

Likud is now leading a bloc of 55 Knesset members, including the far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties. Blue and White has 54 MKs in its bloc, despite having one more seat in the Knesset than the LIkud's 32.

Anxious to avoid a third round of elections within a year, Rivlin had been pressing for the two parties to come together in government.

Members of Rivlin's office said earlier Wednesday afternoon that they were expecting the president to task a candidate with forming the next Israeli government at 8pm that evening.

Since core issues remain unresolved including who should lead the government and what the make up of coalition members will be, the president is likely to grant the current prime minister the mandate first.

Netanyahu will then have 28 days to build a coalition, If he is unsuccessful, he may ask for additional time and it is the president's prerogative to grant an extension.

Failure to ultimately form a government means the mandate will then be given to Gantz as the leader of the second largest faction.

Rivlin's decision may be motivated by a desire to pressure both sides to increase their efforts at finding common ground.