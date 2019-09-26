Netanyahu wants pre-trial hearing aired live so public can hear 'my side'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Thursday for his pre-trial hearing on corruption allegations to be broadcast live, saying that "the time has come for the public to hear everything, including my side".

He made the statement in a video posted on social media, and directed the call to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, who he said would begin the hearing next week.

Netanyahu faces possible charges in three criminal corruption cases.

The prime minister is being investigated in three separate cases: Case 1000 concerns illicit gifts Netanyahu allegedly received from business moguls Arnon Milchan and James Packer.

Case 2000 concerns alleged discussions Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes had over a quid pro quo of positive media for the prime minister in return for Netanyahu weakening Yedioth's main rival newspaper Israel Hayom.

Case 4000 involves an alleged plan to ease regulations for telecommunications mogul and Bezeq chief Shaul Elovitch in return for positive coverage on his Walla! news website.

He has denied any wrongdoing.