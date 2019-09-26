Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Photo: Amit Shaabi
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Photo: Amit Shaabi
Netanyahu wants pre-trial hearing aired live so public can hear 'my side'
The prime minister, who faces possible indictment in three criminal corruption cases, says 'the time has come for the public to hear everything' in a video message directed at attorney general
Reuters, Ynet|Published:  09.26.19 , 14:10
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Thursday for his pre-trial hearing on corruption allegations to be broadcast live, saying that "the time has come for the public to hear everything, including my side".

 

 

He made the statement in a video posted on social media, and directed the call to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, who he said would begin the hearing next week.

 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Amit Shaabi )
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Amit Shaabi )

 

Netanyahu faces possible charges in three criminal corruption cases.

 

The prime minister is being investigated in three separate cases: Case 1000 concerns illicit gifts Netanyahu allegedly received from business moguls Arnon Milchan and James Packer.

 

Case 2000 concerns alleged discussions Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes had over a quid pro quo of positive media for the prime minister in return for Netanyahu weakening Yedioth's main rival newspaper Israel Hayom.

 

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (Photo: AP)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (Photo: AP)

 

Case 4000 involves an alleged plan to ease regulations for telecommunications mogul and Bezeq chief Shaul Elovitch in return for positive coverage on his Walla! news website.

 

He has denied any wrongdoing.

 

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 09.26.19, 14:10
 new comment
See all talkbacks "Netanyahu wants pre-trial hearing aired live so public can hear 'my side'"
Warning:
This will delete your current comment
cancelOk
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.