Knesset to be sworn in amid coalition chaos

With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struggling once again to put together a coalition, lawmakers will gather in Jerusalem at 4pm, and each will rise, one by one, to take the pledge, knowing that the country is facing the extraordinary prospect of a third round of elections within a year.
The events of the day, which officially began at around 8 am, includes a march along a red carpet, a festive reception on the balcony of the Chagall Lounge and a reception hosted by President Reuven Rivlin.
After the inauguration in the Knesset plenum, the newly sworn-in Knesset members were to attend a toast during which the traditional "family photo" of the elected faction leaders was to take place.
The new Knesset brings with it eight new Knesset members: Yair Golan of the Democratic Camp; Walid Taha, Jaber Asakla and Sami Abu Shehadeh of the Joint List; Alexander Kushnir and Mark Ifraimov of Yisrael Betyenu; Matan Kahane of the New Right; and Moshe Abutbul of Shas).
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein welcomed the new lawmakers with a warning against excessive proposals of legislation. In the last Knesset, some 500 bills were put forward by MKs, but only one – the dissolution of parliament – was presented for the three votes in the plenum that are required for passage.
There are just 28 women in the 120-strong new Knesset, but only one - New Right leader Ayelet Shaked – is the sole head of a party. Orly Levi-Abekasis is joint leader of Labor-Gesher alongside MK Amir Peretz.
The Joint List of Arab parties said Wednesday that it would be boycotting the day due to a general strike by the Arab community to protest the lack of police response to growing violence within the sector.