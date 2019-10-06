Showers, thundestroms hit Israel despite hot weather predictions

Israelis living in the southernmost resort city of Eilat woke up Sunday to an unexpected and unusual for this time of year thunderstorm.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



The downpour comes after an especially rainy weekend that saw showers hit central parts of Israel as well as Jerusalem.

Rain hit Israel (משה מזרחי, בראל אפרים, יואב שרגאי, קארין גריזק, שמואל מיימרן, רון פינקו,לואי אל-האיק, אור בר שלום)

X

The wet weather comes in stark contrast to the weekend weather forecast that promised the above average high temperatures.





Beachgoers hide from rain in central Israel (Photo: Avigail Uzi)

According to Tzahi Wachsman from the Meteo-Tech meteorological organization, light drizzle was predicted in some parts of southern Israel in the late hours of Saturday evening. “The surprise is the location - the center of the country - and the timing - the afternoon hours,” he said.

Children hide from rain in Eilat (Photo: Tom Levy)

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures on Sunday will range from 28 degrees celsius during the day to 22 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 28 degrees during the day and 23 degrees at night. In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 30 degrees throughout the day to 19 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the temperatures will be cooler, reaching 28 degrees celsius during the day and falling to 16 degrees overnight.

Heavy rain in Rishon LeZion (Photo: Yaniv Gerling)

According to the Meteo-Tech, winds in the southwestern Mediterranean Sea will reach speeds of up to 40 kph (17 mph), while the waves could reach heights of up to 90 cm (3 feet).

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with the temperatures staying at their seasonal average.