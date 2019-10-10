Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Photo: Oded Tartman
The scene of the attack in Germany
Photo: Oded Tartman
In rare move, Hamas condemns Germany synagogue attack
Terror group's official Basem Naim comes out against 'sinful attack' in the city of Halle that left 2 people dead, writing on his Twitter account that 'terrorism is a danger to all of us' and Palestinians 'feel the pain of terror the most'
Ynet|Published:  10.10.19 , 21:01
Hamas terror group on Thursday condemned the attack on a synagogue in Germany on Yom Kippur that left two people dead.

 

 

A gunman killed two people in a synagogue on the holiest day of the Jewish year, in an attack in the city of Halle that he livestreamed on a video-gaming platform.

 

“Certainly, we condemn the sinful attack on the synagogue in the German city of Halle and the killing of two innocent people,” wrote Hamas’s Head of Council on International Relations Basem Naim on his Twitter page.  

 

 

“This confirms that terrorism is a danger for all of us & that #Terrorism belongs to no religion or nation. Palestine, most feels the pain of terror,” he added.

 

Naim used to serve as Gaza’s health minister and has a large social media following where he often posts and retweets anti-Israel and pro-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions messages.

 

On Thursday Germany's federal prosecutor said the suspect in the attack, known as Stephan B., wanted to commit a massacre and incite others by live-streaming his deadly rampage.

 

The scene of the attack in Germany (Photo: EPA)
The scene of the attack in Germany (Photo: EPA)

 

Dozens of people were at the synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, when the gunman tried to blast his way in - only to fail to breach the solid locked gates.

 

"What we experienced yesterday was terrorism. According to our findings, the suspect Stephan B. aimed to carry out a massacre," federal prosecutor Peter Frank told reporters.

 

Reuters contributed to this report

 


פרסום ראשון: 10.10.19, 21:01
 new comment
See all talkbacks "In rare move, Hamas condemns Germany synagogue attack "
Warning:
This will delete your current comment
cancelOk
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.