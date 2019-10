The Likud Central Committee (LCC) approved the party's leader Benjamin Netanyahu as the Likud's candidate for prime minister, with only 300 out of 3,700 LCC members present at the committee's conference.

The head of the LCC, MK Haim Katz said that "the Likud party will only be part of a government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whether it's for a full term, or half a term as part of a rotation agreement."